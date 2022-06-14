Important upcoming dates:

MHS Football Coaches/Player Contact Days – 7/6, 7/8, 7/18, and 7/20.

On these days, players will be practicing in shirts and shorts from 7pm-9pm on the game field, under the lights. This will replace the football camp from previous years.

MHS 7-on-7 Tournament @ Woodside Sports Complex – Details yet to be determined by Woodside Sports Complex.

If you have any MHS football specific questions, please contact Head Coach, Dustin Vickerman at dvickerman@maustonschools.org