The Mauston Golden Eagles girls’ basketball team started strong but faltered in the final stretches of the first half. Mauston took a lead of 11-9 about halfway through the first half but the Almond-Bancroft Eagles went on a 16-0 run going into the 2nd half and pulled away for a 46-26 win over Mauston. Mauston was led by Allison Lavold who finished with 10points. Amellia Gunther had 7 for the Golden Eagles who fell to 0-3 on the season. Chloee Dernbach led Almond-Bancroft with 13 points. The Eagles improved to 2-1 on the season. Mauston will return home to battle Wisconsin Dells Saturday evening.