The Mauston baseball team’s pitching duo of Brock Massey & Charlie Scott held Adams-Friendship to a pair of infield singles as Mauston blanked Adams-Friendship 7-0 in a summer baseball game Monday night. Massey went the first 4 innings giving up just 1 hit walking just 1 and striking out 6 to pick up the win on the mound. Charlie Scott pitched the final 3 innings giving up nothing on just 1 hit while striking out 4 to pick up the save. Offensively Hayden Gyllin went 2×3 with an RBI and Mauston stole 9 bases in the game. Preston Wampler took the loss on the mound for Adams-Friendship although he pitched a solid game giving up just 4 earned runs in 5 1/3 while walking 4 and striking out 5. Mauston is scheduled to host Wisconsin Dells on Monday July 3rd at Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston.