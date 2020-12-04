The Mauston Golden Eagles boys’ basketball opened up their season with a gritty 55-38 victory over the Adams-Friendship Green Devils Friday night. The Golden Eagles played a sparkling first half of defense holding Adams-Friendship to just three made field goals in route to a 25-12 halftime lead. The Green Devils were able to cut the Mauston lead to 32-26 in the 2nd half but Spencer Lehman drilled a big three to extend the lead and the Golden Eagles never looked back. Adon Saylor led the way for the Golden Eagles dropping in 13 points while Braden Benzine added 12 points and Spencer Lehman scored 11. Adams-Friendship was led by Caleb Hamilton who scored 10points all in the 2nd half. Mauston 1-0 on the season 1-0 in the South Central Conference will host Wautoma Tuesday night. Adams-Friendship 0-1 will host Nekoosa Tuesday.