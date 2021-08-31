The Sparta Spartans turned the momentum right before halftime with a pick six interception by Dain Pitsenbarger that turned a 7 point game into a 2 score game.  Sparta would pull away from Mauston in the 2nd half in route to a 39-14 victory over Mauston.  Sparta got a pair of first half touchdown runs from Nick Kent to build a 13-0 lead.  Mauston got back in the game with a 15 yard touchdown pass from Spenser Lehman to Carver Goodman to pull within 13-6.  That is as close as Mauston would get to Sparta the rest of the way.  Lehman would add a 2nd touchdown pass late in the game connecting with Brock Massey from 13 yards out.  Massey had a big game scoring a touchdown and intercepting 2 passes.  Mauston will have a quick turnaround as they travel to Westfield Friday night.  Mauston falls to 1-1 on the season Sparta improves to 1-1.       