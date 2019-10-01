The Sparta Spartans Girls basketball team rolled past Mauston 70-24 Monday night in a non-conference girls basketball game. Mauston led 5-3 before Sparta went on a 26-1 run to pull away from the Golden Eagles. Sparta was led by Emma Blackdeer who had a game high 14 points, Evie Tripp added 13 for Sparta. Mauston got a team high 9points from Elle Horn. Mauston falls to 0-7 Sparta improves to 4-4. Mauston will travel to Wisconsin Dells this Friday.