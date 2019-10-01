South Central Conference Soccer All-Conference Teams 2023
|1st Team All SCC
|School:
|Player:
|Wisconsin Dells
|Anthony Juarez
|Coulee Christian
|Benedict Althoff
|Wisconsin Dells
|Bryan Alva Salazar
|Wisconsin Dells
|Deyan Antonov
|Wisconsin Dells
|Edwin Rivas
|Wisconsin Dells
|Giovani Rivas (Goalie)
|Coulee Christian
|Harrison Schaller
|Adams-Friendship
|Kyle Shaw
|Nekoosa
|Lane O’Donnel
|Wisconsin Dells
|Matthew Makowski
|Wisconsin Dells
|Ryan Sabey
|Nekoosa
|Sawyer Ostrum
|Wisconsin Dells
|Sebastian Raskevicius-Marchena
|Coulee Christian
|Zachary Mertes
|2nd Team All SCC
|Black River Falls
|Aeron Hanson
|Mauston
|Alex Breunig
|Wautoma
|Ben Miller
|Coulee Christian
|Benton Arnold
|Nekoosa
|Dakota Harper
|Black River Falls
|Jackson Tiedens
|Nekoosa
|Jarret Wilcox
|Mauston
|Jonny Mata
|Adams-Friendship
|Nash Sanchez
|Wautoma
|Pedro Lopez
|Adams-Friendship
|Rylan Beaver (Goalie)
|Adams-Friendship
|Tristan Weglarz
|Honorable Mention
|Wisconsin Dells
|Daniel Saldivar
|Nekoosa
|Jerry Carlson
|Mauston
|Johan Wolf
|Adams-Friendship
|Lucas Stanley
|Coulee Christian
|Sam Deleeuw
|Wautoma
|Sebastian Poulsen
|SCC Player of the Year
|Ryan Sabey (Wisconsin Dells)
