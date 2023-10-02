The MHS CC teams competed at the 2023 Altoona Cc Invite on Saturday September 30th..

The MHS CC team brought home more than their share of “clinkage” form their strong team efforts at the Altoona meet.

MHS junior Alexys Smith raced her way to her first ever meet championship winning the 5K race with a time of 22:18. “This was a great opportunity for Alexys- she took the lead from the

start , focused on her race and pulled away from the race pack in the last 400 meter.It was fun to watch her gain confidence in herself as a race leader as the race progressed’ commented Coach DeVoe. The balance of the girls varsity placing: Maddie Gosda 18th (25:32), Naome Pouillie 21st (26:10), Jen Hanson 24th (26:41) and Scarlet Smith 27th (26:51). The girls team raced to a second place finish at the meet. The top three team scores: Altoona 23, MAUSTON 55 and Ellsworth 57.

The MHS boys’ team raced to a strong second place finish, placing three runners in the top ten places. MHS was led by the trio of Josh Ellerman 4th place 18:00, Brekk Peterson 5th place 18:05 and Drake Gosda 8th place 18:33. The balance of the MHS pack was in hot pursuit. Freshmen Westin Pouillie 12th place 18:41, Haakon Peterson 14tht 18:56 and seniors Blake Herrewig 15th 19:05 and Rumen Southworth 24th 20:43 rounded out the scoring for the Golden Eagles “We approached this race with an emphasis on our pack racing. They came through the first mile at a controlled at about a 6:00 minute pace then cranked it up to the finish. It was really fun to watch our pack do their thing” commented Coach Maki.

The MHS CC teams will be racing at BRF this Tuesday and at Christmas Mountain Golf Course on Saturday.