A shorthanded Mauston Golden Eagles boys basketball team fell to the Lancaster Flying Arrows 72-52 Monday night. Mauston fell behind early 22-9 before closing the game to 27-21 with about 3 minutes to play in the first half. Lancaster would score 17 of the next 20 points in the game and cruise to the 20 point victory. Mauston was forced to play with only 8 players Monday night. Mauston got a strong performance from Spenser Lehman who finished with a team high 15 points knocking down 4 2nd half three pointers. Kraig Armstrong added 11 for Mauston and Brock Massey scored 10. Lancaster got a big 2nd half from Hayden Knapp who finished with 25 points 20 of them coming in the 2nd half. Mauston drops to 3-2 on the season. Lancaster improves to 5-1.