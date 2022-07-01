Mauston’s Adon Saylor closed out his prep basketball career Thursday afternoon helping his Red All-Star team earn a 119-114 victory over the White All-Star team in the Division 3 WBCA All-Star game played at Just-A-Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. Adon was coached by his High School head coach and father Gil Saylor who coached (at least for now) his final prep game, Joel Heesch Junior was also part of the coaching staff. Adon scored 2 points for the Red team. Wisconsin Dells Jacob Rockwell scored 13points for the Red team in a winning effort.

In the Division 2 WBCA All-Star Game the Red Team knocked off the White All-Star team 124-111. Tomah’s Dustin Derousseau scored 10points in the victory for the Red Team.