The Mauston Lady Golden Eagles fought hard in a 44-30 loss at Royall Monday night. Mauston grabbed an early 8-2 lead over the Panthers behind strong defense. Royall would eventually create havoc of their own defensively and gain a 13-10 halftime lead. Royall was able to pull away in the 2nd half as De’Yona Jones got going in the low post pouring in 10 points all in the 2nd half. Tenly Wopat added 9 points for the Panthers who improved to 13-6 on the season. Mauston was led by Amelia Gunther who had 10points. Mauston will host Westfield Friday night.