The Royall Traveling Renegades baseball team went 1-0-1 Tuesday night in the Woodside Summer baseball league. Royall defeated the Mauston Junior Legion baseball team in the opener 9-5 before tying DeForest 6-6. The DeForest game was called due to lightning in the area. The Mauston Junior’s battled Royall in game 1. Mauston jumped out to a 1-0 lead thanks to an RBI single by Carter Field in the 2nd inning. Royall took their first lead of the game in their half of the 2nd thanks to an RBI single by Seth Brandau. Mauston scored a run in the 3rd inning on an RBI groundout by Hayden Gyllin. Royall grabbed a 5-2 lead in their half of inning number 3 thanks to back to back to back RBI hits by Parker Friedl, Tucker WIldes, and Jackson Bender. Wildes tripled while Bender doubled. The Mauston Juniors would not stay down however; Eli Rader brought Mauston with in a pair with an RBI single that was followed up by a 2 run single by “Beef” Massey that tied the game at 5. Royall would get the final runs of the ball game however Seth Brandau singled in the winning run with the base loaded and Cole Eberhart added a 2 run single for good measure giving Royall the 9-5 victory.

In Game 2 Royall jumped out to an early 6-1 lead over DeForest thanks to a 2 run inside the park homerun by Jackson Bender and a 3 run triple by Parker Friedl. DeForest battled back to tie the game up at 6 before the game was called due to lightning.