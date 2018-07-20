In a game that featured multiple momentum swings the Royall Panthers boys basketball team had the final one to defeat inter-county rival Mauston 56-54 Saturday afternoon. Mauston got off to a hot start nabbing a 27-11 lead before the Panthers chipped away before halftime. Royall would not only chip away in the 2nd half but build a double digit lead of their own at 48-36 before the Golden Eagles would rally to take a 51-50 lead on a three point bucket by Brock Massey. Royall had the final answer of the game and would secure the victory behind a strong game by Brady Uppena who finished with 23points, Bryce Olson added 11 for the Panthers in the victory. Brock Massey had a game high 32points for the Mauston. Royall improves to 4-0 on the season Mauston drops to 2-4. Mauston travels to Necedah Tuesday for another inter-county matchup while Royall will also face a Juneau County foe in New Lisbon coming up on Thursday.