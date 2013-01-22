The Mauston Golden Eagles boys’ basketball team dropped their 2nd game in a row falling on the road to the Reedsburg Beaver 58-48. Mauston got 27 points from Cade Hall and 13 points from Gage Kobylski but the rest of the team combined for just 8 points in the loss. Reedsburg crashed the boards and the floor for loose balls in the victory. Will Fuhrman had 19 points to lead the Beavers, Max Tully added 16 points for Reedsburg who improves to 12-3 on the season. Mauston drops to 8-5 on the year. Mauston will return home Friday for a South Central Conference battle against Wautoma.