The Mauston Golden Eagles were stymied by the Wisconsin Dells trapping zone defense in a 54-37 setback at Mauston High School. Mauston trailed 15-10 when the Chiefs went on a 14-0 run to take command of the game. Bryson Funmaker led the Chiefs with 24 points and played his normal feisty defense creating havoc for Mauston’s offense. Cade Hall led Mauston with 13points but it was 13 points below his season average. Adon Saylor had 10 for Mauston while Dawson Dearth scored 5 off the bench for the Golden Eagles. Mauston drops to 8-4 on the season and 3-1 in South Central conference action. The Dells improved to 13-1 and is now alone atop the conference at 4-0. Mauston will look to bounce back Tuesday when they travel to Reedsburg to take on another ranked team in the Beavers.