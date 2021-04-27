The Mauston Golden Eagle baseball team ran into a buzz saw in their season opener falling to Nekoosa 10-0 Tuesday night. Nekoosa starting pitcher Ethan Hoogestager held Mauston to just 1 hit over 5 shutout innings in the victory. Papermaker cleanup hitter Braden Richardson went 3-3 with a pair of doubles and 6 RBI’s for Nekoosa who starts their season 1-0. Brock Seifert had the lone hit for the Golden Eagles who start their season at 0-1. Mauston will try to bounce back Thursday when they host Wautoma at Woodside Ranch at 5pm. That game will be on SmashCountry92.9FM and WRJC.com with pregame around 4:45pm.