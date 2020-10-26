The Mauston Golden Eagles Cross Country team will be represented at the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament by Sophomore Eli Boppart.  Boppart finished in 3rd place at the Winneconne Sectional tournament held this past Saturday.  He finished in a time of 16:47.  Only the top three finishers finished in a time under 17minutes.  Boppart will compete at the WIAA Division 2 state cross country tournament that will be held in Colby.  It will be held Saturday Morning.    