The Mauston Golden Eagles Cross Country team will be represented at the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament by Sophomore Eli Boppart. Boppart finished in 3rd place at the Winneconne Sectional tournament held this past Saturday. He finished in a time of 16:47. Only the top three finishers finished in a time under 17minutes. Boppart will compete at the WIAA Division 2 state cross country tournament that will be held in Colby. It will be held Saturday Morning.