Mauston Running back Kraig Armstrong has been nominated for Wissports.net’s High School athlete of the week. Armstrong ran for 278 yards and 4 touchdowns in a victory over Wisconsin Dells last Friday night. He also had an interception and a fumble recovery on defense. He is up against 4 other high school athletes across the state of Wisconsin. You can vote for Kraig by going to Wissports.net . Voting ends Thursday at 4pm.