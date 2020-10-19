Mauston Running back Kraig Armstrong has been nominated for Wissports.net’s High School athlete of the week.  Armstrong ran for 278 yards and 4 touchdowns in a victory over Wisconsin Dells last Friday night.  He also had an interception and a fumble recovery on defense.  He is up against 4 other high school athletes across the state of Wisconsin.  You can vote for Kraig by going to Wissports.net . Voting ends Thursday at 4pm.   