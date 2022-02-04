The Mauston Golden Eagles Wrestling Team kept their conference title hopes alive by defeating Adams-Friendship 42-33 Thursday night. Mauston got a big win by senior Vincent Bellock who defeated the Green Devils Connor Docken 9-4. The match of the night was between Mauston’s Jackson Whitney and Adams-Friendships James Kujawa. Whitney was able to hang on for an 11-10 victory other victorious wrestlers for Mauston inlucded: Drake Gosda, Preston Seebecker, Hayden Gyllin, Espyn Sweers, and Dalton Hoehn. Mauston improves to 4-1 in conference action and will wrestle in the conference championships tonight in Westfield. Mauston must finish in the top two and have the Dells finish 3rd or lower to win a share of the conference title.