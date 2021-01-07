The Mauston Golden Eagles wrestling team went 2-1 at the Wautoma quadrangular Thursday night. Mauston defeated South Central Conference foe Wautoma 42-18 in the first matchup. Mauston dropped its 2nd dual meet 39-30 to Manawa before winning the third match 42-6 over Almond-Bancroft. Most of the night was marred by forfeitures by all three teams. Mauston got its best performance from freshman Drake Gosda who went 3-0 with 2 pin fall victories. Mauston improves its record to 3-1 and 2-0 in South Central Conference action. Mauston will host a quadrangular of their own next Thursday evening.