The Mauston Golden Eagles wrestling team went 2-1 at the Wautoma quadrangular Thursday night.  Mauston defeated South Central Conference foe Wautoma 42-18 in the first matchup.  Mauston dropped its 2nd dual meet 39-30 to Manawa before winning the third match 42-6 over Almond-Bancroft.  Most of the night was marred by forfeitures by all three teams.  Mauston got its best performance from freshman Drake Gosda who went 3-0 with 2 pin fall victories.  Mauston improves its record to 3-1 and 2-0 in South Central Conference action.  Mauston will host a quadrangular of their own next Thursday evening.    