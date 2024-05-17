The Mauston Golden Eagles Baseball team clinched an outright South Central Conference Championship by taking down Adams-Friendship 15-5 in 6 innings Thursday evening. Mauston took advantage of 2 big Green Devils errors and walks to score their first 9 runs of the game on just two hits. One of those hits was a big one a 3 run double by Brady Baldwin that gave Mauston a 4-0 lead in the 2nd inning. Mauston would add at least a run in every inning the rest of the way to earn the victory. Baldwin had 5RBI’s from the leadoff spot for Mauston. Andrey Tougas added a 2 run triple for Mauston in the 6th inning. Isaac Steinke picked up the victory on the mound for Mauston who improves to 16-3 on their season and finishes conference play with a 9-1 record.