The Mauston Golden Eagles won an overtime thriller over Baraboo 72-69 Monday night in boys’ basketball. Mauston overcame a double digit halftime deficit for the 2nd time in a week to force overtime and pull out the victory. Mauston got a career high and game high 35points from Junior Adon Saylor in the victory. Baraboo was led by Justin Phillip who scored 24points. The win improves Mauston to 9-11 on the season; Baraboo falls to 3-16. The two teams could potentially meet up again in Mauston next Friday in the Division 2 Regional Semi-Finals. Mauston will host Nekoosa on Thursday night.