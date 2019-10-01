The Mauston Golden Eagles won an overtime thriller over Baraboo 72-69 Monday night in boys’ basketball.  Mauston overcame a double digit halftime deficit for the 2nd time in a week to force overtime and pull out the victory.  Mauston got a career high and game high 35points from Junior Adon Saylor in the victory.  Baraboo was led by Justin Phillip who scored 24points.  The win improves Mauston to 9-11 on the season; Baraboo falls to 3-16.  The two teams could potentially meet up again in Mauston next Friday in the Division 2 Regional Semi-Finals.  Mauston will host Nekoosa on Thursday night.   