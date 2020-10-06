The Mauston Golden Eagles volleyball team took sole possession of first place last night in the South Central Conference with a hard fought 3-2 victory over the Wautoma Hornets. Mauston got things started by taking the first set 25-22 but Wautoma bounced back to win the 2nd set 25-22. Mauston took down Wautoma 25-19 in the third set but the resilient Hornets fought back again to take the 4th set 25-22. The 5th set was back and forth and had Wautoma leading 10-9 before Mauston answered scoring the next 5 points to take a 14-10 lead. The Hornets creeped within 14-13 before Mauston put the game away with Matti Wafle placing the ball just inside the far sideline to lift Mauston past the Hornets. Emma Incaprero led the Golden Eagles with 37 assists, setting up attacks from Wafle, Anna Kudick, Mia Quist, and Brie Eckerman for the Golden Eagles. Mauston improves to 7-2 on the season and 5-1 in South Central Conference action. Wautoma drops to 4-2 in conference play. Mauston travels to Westfield on Thursday with a start time of 6:30pm.