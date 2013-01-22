The Mauston Golden Eagles earned another conference victory sweeping Nekoosa on the road Tuesday night 25-17, 25-19, and 25-12. Mauston got a big game from Sophmore Anna Kudick who had 6 aces and racked up 20 service points overall. Matti Wafle led the Golden Eagles in kills with 10. Emma Incaprero had 20 assists 12 digs and 1 block for the Golden Eagles who are now 4-2 on the season and 3-1 in South Central Conference action.