The Mauston Golden Eagles rolled over Adams-Friendship in girls volleyball Thursday night sweeping the Green Devils 25-10, 25-8, and 25-14. Mauston got off to a hot start in each of their first two set thanks to the serving of Emma Incaprero who served Mauston out to early leads of 8-0 and 12-0. Mauston got plenty of offense from attackers Mia Quist, Anna Kudick, and Matti Wafle, but it was the serving of the Golden Eagles that stymied the Green Devils. Mauston got a little more resistance in the third set but a match winning ace was served up by senior Sadie Eckerman to give Mauston a quick sweep of Adams-Friendship. Mauston is now 5-2 on the season and 4-1 in South Central Conference action. Mauston will host Reedsburg on Monday night a rematch of a game won by the Beavers on September 21st.