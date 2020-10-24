The Mauston Golden Eagles Volleyball came to an end Saturday night in Lake Mills as they were swept by the Madison Edgewood Crusaders 3-0. Edgewood controlled each of the three sets winning 25-6, 25-13, and 25-17. Mauston will say goodbye to seniors Emma Incaprero, Mattie Wafle, Maddy Scully and Sadie Eckerman. The seniors were able to help this team win its first ever conference championship a season ago and completed that again this year. It was a tremendously successful senior class for the Lady Golden Eagles. They also reached Regional Championships in back to back seasons. Mauston finishes their season with a record of 12-3.