The Mauston Golden Eagles Volleyball team was swept by Nekoosa Thursday night. Mauston fought hard in the opening set before falling 29-27. Nekoosa rolled in set 2 but Mauston again fought hard in set 3 falling 25-23. McKenna Pouillie, Brie Eckerman, and Anna Kudick each had 7kills for the Golden Eagles in the loss. Mauston falls to 0-2 in the South Central Conference and 6-9 overall. Mauston will play in the Baraboo tournament this Saturday.