The Mauston Golden Eagles Volleyball team fell to 0-2 on the season as they fell on the road to Reedsburg 3-0. The Golden Eagles got 10 kills from Mia Quist and 5 blocks from Mattie Wafle in the loss. Macie Wieman had 15kills and 16 digs for the Beaver who improve to 3-0 on the season. Mauston JV and JVR also lost Monday evening to the Beavers.