 The Mauston Golden Eagle Volleyball team nearly pulled off a big upset in a WIAA D2 Regional quarterfinal game Tuesday night.  Mauston took the first 2 sets over La Crosse Logan but Logan would regroup and take the final 3 sets and the match.  Mauston was the #12 seed Logan is the #5 seed in the tournament.  Maddie Quist had a solid game for Mauston finishing with 14kills and 3 aces.  Lilly Wilke also had 14kills to lead the Golden Eagles.  Ellie Poullie notched 40assists.  It was a tough way for Mauston to end their season finishing with a 14-16 record. 