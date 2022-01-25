The Mauston Golden Eagles boys basketball team defeated Tomah 65-61 Tuesday night. The Golden Eagles got another big performance from Sophomore Brock Massey who finished with 26points. Adon Saylor added 18 while Spenser Lehman scored 17. Mauston trailed much of the first half but got a bucket from Joe Hammer right before halftime to give the Golden Eagles a 28-27 halftime advantage. Mauston would lead all but the early goings of the 2nd half to earn their 9th win of the season against 5 losses. Tomah was led by Dustin Derousseau who had 26 points. Tomah drops to 7-7 on the Season. Next up for Mauston is a trip to Westfield Thursday night.