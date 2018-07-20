The Mauston Golden Eagles boys basketball team got their season started on the right foot by easing by Juneau County Rivals Royall 72-48 Tuesday night. Mauston started the game off hot and coasted to the victory. Adon Saylor led the Golden Eagles with 29points while Spenser Lehman added 19, and Brock Massey tallied 15. Freshman Ben Crneckiy led Royall with a team high 17points while Bryce Gruen added 13. Mauston will travel to Sparta next Tuesday and game that can be heard on SmashCountry92.9FM and WRJC.com. Royall will look for their first win of the season when they travel to Westfield Monday a game that can be heard on NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com.