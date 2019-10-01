The Mauston Golden Eagles Boys Basketball team got by an upset minded Nekoosa team 65-57 Thursday night. The Golden Eagles played a back and forth game with the Papermakers. The game featured many lead changes. Mauston was able to pull ahead late and secure the victory. Mauston got a team high 24 points from Brock Massey, Adon Saylor scored 14 while Spenser Lehman added 12 points. Nekoosa got a game high 26 points from Jaden Hughes. Mauston improves to 6-2 in the South Central Conference and 12-8 overall, Nekoosa falls to 6-13 and 2-6 in the conference.