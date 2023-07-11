The Mauston Summer baseball team split a pair of games against Richland Center Monday night. Mauston took the first game by a score of 10-4 jumping out to an early 9-0 lead. Mauston had three triples in the game, those triples came of the bats of Brady Baldwin, Charlie Scott, & Ben Lavold. Brock Massey pitched 2 scoreless innings to pick up the victory he also went 3×4 at the dish with 2RBI’s. Andrey Tougas pitched the final 5 innings to pick up the extended save. The next game saw Richland Center erasing a 3-1 deficit in the 4th inning to come from behind for a 5-3 victory over Mauston. The 2nd game was only a 5 inning affair. Braydin Gallagher pitched well for Mauston but took the loss giving 3runs in 4 innings while striking out 6 and walking only 2. Connor Lariden went 1×2 with an RBI for Mauston at the plate.