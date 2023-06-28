The Mauston Summer baseball team split a pair of Woodside League games on Tuesday. Mauston won 10-2 over Nekoosa in the first game of action but fell to rival Wisconsin Dells 6-3 in the nightcap. Mauston took a first inning lead on a lead off little league homer by Brady Baldwin but Wisconsin Dells went on to score the next 6 runs of the game. Mauston tried to rally in the final frame but came up just short. Haydin Gyllin went 2×3 for Mauston and Connor Lariden had an RBI single in the 7th. Carter Syverson went 3×3 at the plate for Wisconsin Dells in the win.