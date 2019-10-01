Mauston Golden Eagles Finished their conference season with a win over Black River Falls 9 – 1.  Goal scorers are:  Martin Wolf with 3 goals, Isaac Bilka with 2 goals, Jackson Whitney with 2 goals, Jonny Mata with 1 goal, Sam Oliver with 1 goal Jackson Whitney had 2 assists, Martin Wolf and Isaac Bilka each had an assist.  Mauston had 12 shots on goal BRF had 1 shot on goal.  Keeper Reece Gray had 1 save.  BRF only goal was from a penalty kick at 64:53 in the game.  The final regular season record for the Golden Eagles is 11-6-1 and in the conference it is 9-1-0.  Mauston is the South Central Champions for the 2022 season!!!  Regional game will be played at Whitewater High School against Edgerton game starts at 6:45 P.M.  Go Eagles!!!