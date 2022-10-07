Mauston won against Adams/Friendship 9 to 3 last night. Issac Bilka scored three goals. Trevor Gottshall scored 2 goals. Alec Bruenig, Sam Oliver, Martin Wolf and Cody Kaminsky all scored a goal each. Jackson Whitney, Sam Oliver, and Martin Wolf each had an assist. Keeper Reece Gray had 3 saves and Goalie Kayleb Andres had 2 saves. The Mauston team had 17 shots on goal and the Adams/Friendship team had 6 shots on goal.

Goals were:

31 seconds into the game Martin Wolf scored a goal.

4:14 minutes Adams/Friendship #5

7:52 Trevor Gottshall goal Sam Rattunde assist

13:01 Isaac Bilka

22:37 Isaac Bilka

46:25 Isaac Bilka

46:51 Trevor Gottshall

58:39 Adams/Friendship #17

59:55 goal Sam Oliver assist Jackson Whitney

62:50 Adams/Friendship #14

75:47 goal Cody Kaminsky assist Martin Wolf

77:52 Sam Oliver

Mauston is now 9-6-1 in the season and 7-1-0 in conference. Currently, Mauston is in the running to win conference Two more conference games to go – next Tuesday Oct 11 at Wautoma and Thursday Oct 13 Home verses Black River Falls.