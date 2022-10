Mauston Golden Eagles defeated Coulee Christain in Thursdays game 1 to 0.

Trevor Gotshall got the only goal tonight.

Mauston had 18 shots on goal and Coulee had 5. Keeper Reece Gray had 4 big saves. Maustons record advances to 7-6-1 overall and in conference is 5-1-0. This win ties with Coulee Christian for the conference title. There are 4 conference games left in the regular season.