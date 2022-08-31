Mauston Golden Eagles Boys Soccer had their first win of the season on the road against Prairie Du Chien final score Mauston 5 Prairie 2.

Prairie started with a goal 12:06 minutes into the game by #16 junior Noah Pedretti assisted by #18 junior Lance Koresh.

Prairie also scored the second goal of the half at 15:15 by #16 Noah Pedretti again.

Mauston responded at 32:21 with a goal by #3 senior Isaac Bilka. Score at half time was Mauston 1 Prairie 2.

Mauston had 8 shots on goal and Prairie had 10 at half.

Second half was dominated by Mauston Golden Eagles, holding Prairie to no scoring while Mauston scored 4 goals.

50:07 goal by #4 Senior Jackson Whitney, assist by #18 senior Martin Wolf

at 50:18 goal by Isaac Bilka assisted by Jackson Whitney

51:16 goal was scored by a corner kick assist by Jackson Whitney right to #11 Senior Trevor Gottshall who headed it into goal

58:33 final goal of the game by #16 Sam Oliver assisted by #29 freshman Yohann Wolf.

Second half mauston had 13 shots on goal while Mauston’s strong defense held Prairie to 2 shots on goal.

Strong performances by both goal keepers with Mauston keeper having 7 saves.

Mauston had 21 shots on goal and Prairie had a total of 12 shots on goal for the game.