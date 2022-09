Mauston traveled to Adams/Friendship tonight and won 8 to 2. Jackson Whitney led the team with 4 goals and 2 assists. Isaac Bilka had 2 goals and 1 assist. Trevor Gottshall had one goal and one assist and Martin Wolf had one goal. Mauston had 19 shots on goal and Adams had 8, Mauston’s tough defense worked hard resulting in goalie Reece Gray having 3 saves and Kayleb Andres had 4 saves. Adams keeper Ryan Beaver had 9 saves.