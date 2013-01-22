For at least one night all felt right in the world at the Mauston High School football field as Friday night lights were back and to top it off the Mauston Golden Eagles took down the Viroqua Blackhawks 48-6. The Golden Eagles dominated on both sides of the ball getting 3 touchdowns from Jack Luehman two receiving and one defensive pick six. Spencer Lehman threw three touchdown passes in his first varsity start at quarterback and Kraig Armstrong had a pair of touchdown runs. Mauston also got touchdowns from Dalton Hoehn and a defensive touchdown from Carver Goodman. Adon Saylor converted 4-6 extra points for the Golden Eagles who are now 1-0 on the season. The Golden Eagles are scheduled to play at Wautoma next Friday night.