The Mauston Golden Eagles claimed their 2nd straight outright conference championship last night as they defeated Wisconsin Dells 3-1 at Mauston High School. The Dells started the matchup by coming from behind to take set one 25-23, but the Golden Eagles would win the next three sets by scores of 25-18, 25-19, and 25-16. Mia Quist had 18 kills for the Golden Eagles Matti Wafle added 12 kills. Emma Incaprero had 34 assists and Brie Eckerman notched 7 aces in the Mauston victory. The Golden Eagles finish the regular season with an 11-2 record and a 9-1 South Central Conference record. Mauston will open up the post season Thursday night by hosting Marshall in a Division 2 Regional Semi-Final matchup. Wisconsin Dells hosts River Valley Tonight at 7pm in a Regional Quarter-Final game.