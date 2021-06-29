The Mauston Junior American Legion Baseball Team defeated Prairie Du Chien 10-2 Monday evening at Woodside Sports Complex. Mauston got on the scoreboard in the 3rd inning thanks to an rbi single by Brady Baldwin, followed by a 2 run single by Dalton Hoehn to give Mauston a 3-0 lead. Mauston would score 3 more times in the third inning thanks to RBIs by Alex Suhr and Carson Wall. Mauston would add to their lead in the 4th getting an RBI ground out from Hoehn and an RBI single by Brock Seifert giving Mauston an 8-0 lead. Brock Massey pitched 6 innings for Mauston giving up only 2 runs on 3 hits to pick up the victory. The final 4 runs of the game were scored via wild pitches. With Prairie Du Chien scoring a pair of runs off wild pitches in the top of the 6th and Mauston scoring twice on wild pitches in the bottom of the 6th inning. Isaac Turdot pitched a scoreless 7th to close the game out for Mauston. Mauston legion improves to 3-1 on the season. The Mauston 13U team defeated Widsor (Deforest) also on Monday evening.