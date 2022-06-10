The Mauston Legion Post 81 Baseball team opened up their Summer American Legion Season by sweeping the defending Wisconsin American Legion Class A State Champion Viroqua 138ers Thursday evening. Mauston took the first game by a score of 2-0. Brock Seifert pitched 6 shutout innings giving up only 2 hits while striking 5. Mauston got just enough offense thanks to an RBI single by Nick Erler and an RBI Triple from Brock Massey. Massey also pitched a scoreless 7th to pick up a save for Mauston. Mauston would complete the sweep by downing Viroqua 6-1 in game 2. Brock Massey worked 4 shutout innings giving up nothing on 2hits while striking out 9. Massey helped his cause by going 1×3 at the plate with 2 RBI’s. Ben Lavold went 1×2 and scored a pair of runs for Mauston as well. Mauston opens up the summer Legion season 2-0 and will play in Muscoda on Monday.