The Mauston Legion Post 81 Baseball team opened up their Summer American Legion Season by sweeping the defending Wisconsin American Legion Class A State Champion Viroqua 138ers Thursday evening.  Mauston took the first game by a score of 2-0.  Brock Seifert pitched 6 shutout innings giving up only 2 hits while striking 5.  Mauston got just enough offense thanks to an RBI single by Nick Erler and an RBI Triple from Brock Massey.  Massey also pitched a scoreless 7th to pick up a save for Mauston.  Mauston would complete the sweep by downing Viroqua 6-1 in game 2.  Brock Massey worked 4 shutout innings giving up nothing on 2hits while striking out 9.  Massey helped his cause by going 1×3 at the plate with 2 RBI’s.  Ben Lavold went 1×2 and scored a pair of runs for Mauston as well.  Mauston opens up the summer Legion season 2-0 and will play in Muscoda on Monday. 