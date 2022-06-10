Mauston Legion Baseball Sweeps Defending State Champion Viroqua in Double Header
The Mauston Legion Post 81 Baseball team opened up their Summer American Legion Season by sweeping the defending Wisconsin American Legion Class A State Champion Viroqua 138ers Thursday evening. Mauston took the first game by a score of 2-0. Brock Seifert pitched 6 shutout innings giving up only 2 hits while striking 5. Mauston got just enough offense thanks to an RBI single by Nick Erler and an RBI Triple from Brock Massey. Massey also pitched a scoreless 7th to pick up a save for Mauston. Mauston would complete the sweep by downing Viroqua 6-1 in game 2. Brock Massey worked 4 shutout innings giving up nothing on 2hits while striking out 9. Massey helped his cause by going 1×3 at the plate with 2 RBI’s. Ben Lavold went 1×2 and scored a pair of runs for Mauston as well. Mauston opens up the summer Legion season 2-0 and will play in Muscoda on Monday.
