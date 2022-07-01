The Mauston Post 81 American Legion baseball team used an 8 run 6th inning to blow by Onalaska17U Legion 15-5 Thursday night in a game moved to Wisconsin Dells Woodside complex. Mauston got a big game from Nick Erler who went 3 for 4 with 5 RBI’s Alex Suhr and Charlie Scott each had a pair of hits for Mauston who improves to 4-3-1 on the season. Dalton Hoehn was on base all 4 times drawing 3 walks and singling in a run in his final at bat. Alex Suhr picked up the win in relief working 3 innings giving up just 1 earned run while striking out 3. Mauston will be back in action Thursday July 7th hosting Gays Mills.