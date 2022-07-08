The Mauston American Legion Post 81 baseball team fell to Gays Mills 10-6 Thursday afternoon. Mauston got off to a quick start thanks to a 2 run single by Charlie Scott and a 2 run inside the park homerun by Dalton Hoehn. Mauston led 5-3 after two innings but could not sustain the lead. Gays Mills erupted for 5 runs in the 3rd inning and added 2 more in the 6th to pull away for a 10-6 victory. Braydin Gallagher, Alex Suhr, and Ben Lavold also had hits for Mauston who falls to 4-4-1 on the season.