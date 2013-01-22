Mauston Lady Golden Eagle 2020 Volleyball Schedule/Broadcast Schedule
Mauston Lady Golden Eagles 2020 Volleyball Schedule
(Schedule Could Be Subject to Change)
Date Game Time Radio Station Coverage
9/17 at Wautoma 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com
9/21 at Reedsburg 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com*
9/22 Westfield 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com
9/24 at WI Dells 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com*
9/28 at Tomah 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com*
9/29 at Nekoosa 7pm
10/1 at Adams-Friendship 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com*
10/5 Reedsburg 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com
10/6 Wautoma 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com
10/8 at Westfield 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com*
10/10 Richland Center Tri 9am SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com*#
10/12 Adams-Friendship 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com*#
10/13 WI Dells 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com
10/15 Nekoosa 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com
*Games we are expecting to broadcast but have not yet been given permission by host school
*# Games we potentially could broadcast but may have scheduling conflict with another broadcast
