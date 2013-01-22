Mauston Lady Golden Eagles 2020 Volleyball Schedule

(Schedule Could Be Subject to Change)

Date Game Time Radio Station Coverage

9/17 at Wautoma 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com

9/21 at Reedsburg 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com*

9/22 Westfield 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com

9/24 at WI Dells 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com*

9/28 at Tomah 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com*

9/29 at Nekoosa 7pm

10/1 at Adams-Friendship 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com*

10/5 Reedsburg 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com

10/6 Wautoma 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com

10/8 at Westfield 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com*

10/10 Richland Center Tri 9am SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com*#

10/12 Adams-Friendship 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com*#

10/13 WI Dells 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com

10/15 Nekoosa 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com

*Games we are expecting to broadcast but have not yet been given permission by host school

*# Games we potentially could broadcast but may have scheduling conflict with another broadcast