The Post 81 Junior Legion goes 1-1 on the night, losing to Adams 7-0, and then beating Ithaca 8-6 in the final game of the evening.

Mauston had a great pitching performance from Hayden Gyllin, clutch hits from Preston Seebecker and Connor Newlun, and great at bats from Carter Field, Alex Zoller, Tyler Link, and Alex Treptow.