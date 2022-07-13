The Mauston Junior Legion baseball team fell to Nekoosa 7-4 Tuesday night. Mauston trailed 6-0 early and nearly mounted a late comeback. Scoring 2 runs in both the 5th and 6th innings to claw within 6-4 before Nekoosa pulled out the victory. Hayden Gyllin had 3 RBI’s for Mauston while Beef Massey, Alex Treptow, aund Connor Newlun all had 2 hits apiece. Mauston also lost to DeForest earlier in the night.