The Mauston Junior Legion baseball team fell to Nekoosa 7-4 Tuesday night.  Mauston trailed 6-0 early and nearly mounted a late comeback.  Scoring 2 runs in both the 5th and 6th innings to claw within 6-4 before Nekoosa pulled out the victory.  Hayden Gyllin had 3 RBI’s for Mauston while Beef Massey, Alex Treptow, aund Connor Newlun all had 2 hits apiece. Mauston also lost to DeForest earlier in the night.    