The Mauston Junior Legion baseball team fell to Port Edwards 8-2 in a Woodside Summer League baseball game. Mauston was led offensively by Connor Newlun who went 2×3 in the loss. Eli Roeder and Tyler Link also had 2 hits in the loss for Mauston Junior Legion. Hayden Gyllin took the loss on the mound despite pitching well. Gyllin allowed just 2 earned runs over 5 innings of work while striking out 5 batters. Mauston Junior Legion also fell 8-3 to Nekoosa earlier Tuesday night in the Woodside Baseball League.