The Mauston Golden Eagles Boys Basketball Team used a team effort Friday night to fend of Wautoma 78-74. Mauston had 5 players scored in double figures led by Brock Massey who had a team high 20 points. Mauston built a 16 point lead early in the 2nd half but Wautoma fought back to get within 3 late in the game but Massey would knock down clutch free throws to help the Golden Eagles survive the Hornets rally. Adon Saylor and Jerik Goers each added 14 for the Golden Eagles while Spenser Lehman scored 13 and Joe Hammer added 12. Hammer and Goers notched career highs for Mauston. Mauston improves to 8-5 on the season and 3-1 in South Central Conference action. Wautoma falls to 7-4 and 2-1 in conference action.